BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena Lashes Out Rajasthan Govt; 'Gehlot Murdering Democracy'

In a major development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena launched an attack on the Congress. Notably, earlier on May 12, the BJP leader was arrested by the Rajasthan police before Rahul and Sonia Gandhi's visit to the state. Lashing out Gehlot-led the Congress government in the state for his arrest, Meena remarked that his rights were violated and the grand-old party was murdering democracy in the state.

The Rajya Sabha MP further added that he was detained on Wednesday night around 2:30 AM and was also not allowed to attend Sadhana Shivir of Shankaracharya in Pushkar. He said, "Yesterday they detained forcefully me around 2:30. Ashok Gehlot is murdering democracy." Giving accounts of the Police's failure in management, the BJP leader alleged, "1172 cases of Gang Rape, murder and human trafficking are pending in Udaipur alone."

He further added, "I have never seen this type of dictatorial government in my political life, which is repeatedly preventing me from meeting my tribal brothers and sisters, Mukhiya Ji (Mr CM), but listen with open ears, this exploited Dalit victim and tribal of Rajasthan will not tolerate the atrocities being done to me, the people of the state are watching everything."

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena detained

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan Kirodi Lal Meena was detained by the state police ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Udaipur. A day ahead of the Congress' Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, Meena on Thursday claimed that police were mounting pressure on him to leave the city.

Kirodi Lal Meena reached Udaipur on Wednesday night, claiming that he was in the city to attend a condolence meeting. He stated that he was also invited to a tribal conference in Dhariawad on May 14, however, the local police did not allow him to move out of the hotel where he was staying and detained him there. Later in the evening, the BJP MP was taken from Udaipur to Jaipur by the police. Reports claim that the Congress government in Rajasthan decided to move Meena out of the city to avoid any tensions during Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the region.