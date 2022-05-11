BJP MP Lallu Singh Welcomes Raj Thackeray's Ayodhya Visit; 'It Is Grace Of Lord Ram...'

Ahead of his highly-anticipated Ayodhya visit, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has now been welcomed by BJP's Faizabad MP Lallu Singh. This comes after another BJP MP - Brijbhushan Sharan Singh had vowed that he will not allow Raj Thackeray to enter Ayodhya over the latter's anti-North Indian stance during the MNS's initial years after its formation. However, Lallu Singh has opined that anyone can come to see Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Lallu Singh has remarked no one needs a permission to visit Ayodhya as people across the world come to visit the city. He added that the Uttar Pradesh administration should look after the law and order while maintaining that he welcomes Raj Thackeray.

"It is the administration's job to look after law and order, there is no protest like situation. Everyone is welcome to Ayodhya and we will welcome Raj Thackeray. It is grace of Lord Ram, that is why Raj Thackeray is coming. Lord of Lord Shri Ram blesses everyone," said Lallu Singh.

BJP MP vows to not allow Raj Thackeray to enter Ayodhya; seeks apology

Earlier, BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh had said that he will not allow MNS supremo Raj Thackeray to enter Ayodhya. The statement comes as the MNS chief, during the initial years of the party's formation, had made several offensive and distasteful remarks against the migrants from the North Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Singh has also put up ‘Anti-Raj’ posters along the Gonda-Lucknow highway in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Thackeray's visit.