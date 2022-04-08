Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore lashed out at the CM Ashok Gehlot-led government on the Karauli violence incident in its press conference on Friday.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, the Minister said, “Congress is protecting its absconding MLAs. They are justifying the violence by saying that there were chants of "Jai Shri Ram" slogans. What kind of defence is this? Is raising that slogan a crime? They only believe in appeasement by making a particular community happy.”

Further, questioning the ruling government in Rajasthan, he asked, “Why is the Rajasthan police not taking action against Karauli criminals? It seems like the Rajasthan government is working with a Talibani mindset.”

BJP responds to Republic’s investigation

In response to the Republic Media Network's inquiry on the violence incident, BJP minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore questioned, "Police were well aware of everything, and they wanted the violence to spread. It could have been avoided if the cops had intervened. What caused the stones to gather on the terrace? They planned ahead of time," he claimed at a press briefing.

Congress gave the term ‘Hindu Terrorist', says Rathore

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore slammed the CM Ashok Gehlot-led government, saying ''Rajasthan is burning. The Rajasthan Government is playing communal politics in the state to increase communalism and BJP cannot sit in silence and let the appeasement go on like this.''

''It is the Congress party that gave the term 'Hindu terrorist'. It is not surprising the way Rajasthan government is behaving, they wanted to shoot Kar Sevaks. Didn't the police have information about the stone-pelting incident? No arrests have been made as the Congress is playing politics of polarisation,'' Rathore said.

Congress playing vote-bank politics: Rajasthan BJP Chief Satish Punia

On the other hand, Rajasthan BJP President Satish Punia accused the Gehlot Government of failing to investigate the Karauli violence incident. He stated that there is no Law and Order situation in Rajasthan. Further accusing the Congress over the Karauli incident, he also blamed the ruling party for playing vote-bank politics in Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan government, according to the BJP leader, is increasing mob lynchings and communal disturbances in the state. He claimed that CM Gehlot is engaging in appeasement politics and disrupting Rajasthan's tranquillity. It's sad that he prohibited 'The Kashmir files' while yet allowing Popular Front of India (PFI) to hold a rally.

“What happened in Karauli was completely unacceptable. Gehlot is saying that JP Nadda came and incited violence, this is absolutely wrong. Someone with a Talibani attitude appears to be in charge. Hindus in Rajasthan are being denied their Human Rights," said Satish Punia at the press conference.

Punia also added that the Rajasthan police are doing nothing to probe the Karauli violence, and sought strict punishment for the criminals involved in the Karauli incident.

