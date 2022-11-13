BJP MP Locket Chatterjee Files FIR Against TMC's Akhil Giri; Asks 'Why Is Mamata Silent?'

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee has filed a complaint against the Trinamool Congress Minister (TMC) Akhil Giri after his sexist and hateful remarks against the President of India, Droupadi Murmu sparked a huge controversy and outrage across the nation. On Sunday, Chatterjee registered a complaint with North Avenue Police station against Giri under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and SC/ST Act and requested immediate action.

BJP MP questions Bengal CM over her 'silence'

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Locket Chatterjee questioned the silence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and asked her to apologise publicly. BJP MP dared that if action is not taken against Giri then the women and Tribal community of the country will unite and raise their voices.

The BJP MP said, "Akhil Giri is still a minister in Mamata Banerjee's government and she should sack him immediately. It's been 48 hours and CM Mamata is silent on this. She should come forward and give a statement otherwise women and Tribal communities across the nation will raise their voices. As Akhil Giri has insulted the country's first citizen, he and Mamata should come to New Delhi and apologise publicly outside Rashtrapati Bhavan".

"Earlier Congress also made similar comments, What is this? Is this what these people are trying to teach our future generations? This kind of action needs to be stopped this time", she added.

Chatterjee further said, "This is not just limited to West Bengal, President's insult is an insult to the entire nation and our constitution. Droupadi Murmu is the first Tribal woman citizen of India to become the President and insulting her is not a small thing. TMC does not love tribals. They do not want to see them prosper. This kind of incident is happening again and again and Giri himself has made this remark for the second time. No action was taken by TMC for the first time and this time too, how dare he made such a derogatory remark twice? Akhil Giri needs to be sacked".

#BREAKING | BJP MP Locket Chatterjee files complaint against TMC's sexist neta Akhil Giri. Speaking to Republic, she demands his apology and strict action against the minister for comments against President Droupadi Murmu. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/o7MOIlzJrR — Republic (@republic) November 13, 2022

BJP shares another video of Mamata's Minister mocking tribal leaders

Taking to Twitter, BJP I-T Cell head Amit Malviya shared another video of Giri dated October 27, where he can be heard making similar derogatory remarks against President Murmu and BJP Bengal’s Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, who is also a prominent Tribal leader. Calling Giri a "repeat offender", Malviya stated that this clearly showcases that the "TMC hates Tribal".

In the video shared by Malviya, the TMC leader can be heard speaking in Bengali which can be roughly translated as-- 'Speak politely, now you have become a leader of the rival party. They talk about ugly faces but how does Draupadi Murmu look? What does Manoj Tigga look like? You all look beautiful on the outside, but the inside is full of cancer".