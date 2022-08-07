BJP MP Mahesh Sharma Dials UP Home Secy Over Shrikant Tyagi's Case, Assures Strict Action

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Mahesh Sharma on Sunday dialled Uttar Pradesh Home Secretary after around nine people entered Grand Omaxe Society two days after politician Shrikant Tyagi allegedly assaulted a woman. He assured that strict action will be taken against the accused.

Six people were detained by the Noida police when they reportedly came to visit Tyagi's family when a heated argument broke out with other society members. Security has been beefed up in society.

Speaking to the media, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma said, "10-12 people coming into the society have caused an atmosphere of panic in the society. If this type of incident happens in PM Modi's and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's government then are some lapses by the police. We will not let him be on loose. The investigation will be done."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also dialled Uttar Pradesh Home Secretary over Shrikant Tyagi's case. Speaking to UP Home Secretary, Tyagi said, "We are ashamed of saying that this is happening in our government. Police were also not present."

Tyagi was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty), Sections 419, 420 and 482 over a spat with a co-resident of their housing society in Sector 93B.

Multiple videos of Friday's incident surfaced on social media, purportedly showing Tyagi hurling cusses and assaulting the woman. He also hurled vicious words at her husband and made demeaning remarks about her.

Noida CP Alok Singh said that eight teams have been formed to nab the accused. "We will provide security to the victim's family. We are putting a PCR van around here and police deployment will be enhanced. Barricades will be put as well."