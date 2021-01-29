BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Accuses Kejriwal Of Supporting 'unrest', Dispels Rumours On Farm Laws

On Friday, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari took umbrage at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's support for BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait who allegedly played a role in the Republic Day violence. The AAP government facilitated the provision of drinking water and other facilities at the Ghazipur border a day after the Ghaziabad District Magistrate ordered the protesting farmers to vacate the site. Kejriwal backed the decision of Tikait and other farmers to continue their sit-in protest and condemned the attempts to besmirch the movement.

Tiwari lamented that an elected Chief Minister was supporting "unrest" in the name of the farmers' stir. He also made a veiled reference to the tearing of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 by all AAP MLAs on the floor of the Delhi Assembly. Maintaining that people had understood the reality, the BJP leader reiterated PM Modi's assurance that the Minimum Support Price system and the APMCs will continue.

What a pity! Elected CM of Delhi who has first passed the farmbill in vidhansabha and now he is supporting unrest in the name of Kisan.. दिल्ली अब आपकी असलियत जान चुकी है @ArvindKejriwal जी,

MSP थी और रहेगी-मंडियां थी और रहेंगी.. ये PM कह चुके हैं 🙏🙏 https://t.co/feTsjVfTPH — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) January 29, 2021

The impasse over farm laws continues

At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions have come to a standstill. This development comes after the associations refused to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. While the 12th round of talks lasted for nearly 5 hours, the farmers claimed that the two sides sat face-to-face for less than 30 minutes. Maintaining that there was no problem in the three agrarian laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stated that the Centre had offered to suspend them for one and a half years as a token of respect for farmers.

Moreover, he categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal. The situation further exacerbated on January 26 after the farmers' tractor rally turned violent resulting in 394 Delhi police personnel getting injured and extensive damage to public property. Until now, the police has registered 33 FIRs in connection with the violence while Look Out Circulars have been issued against 44 persons including farmer leaders.

