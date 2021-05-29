BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Attacks AAP; Urges Reopening Of Mohalla Clinics To Tackle COVID-19

The BJP and the AAP on Saturday engaged in a tussle over the Mohalla clinics in the national capital. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari attacked the AAP over the lack of usage of Mohalla clinics. Tiwari also demanded answers over why the Mohalla clinics were not used for other purposes like testing and vaccination as Delhi tackles the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier in May, the Delhi High Court had suggested the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government to use Mohalla clinics for tackling the COVID-19 crisis.

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari hits out at AAP over Mohalla clinics

Interacting with reporters, the BJP parliamentarian questioned why the Mohalla clinics were not being used amid the pandemic. He also cited the Delhi High Court's observation that the clinics brought in by Kejriwal can be used to fight the Coronavirus situation in the national capital. In addition, Tiwari also suggested that the Mohalla clinics could have been used for testing and vaccination purposes.

"We are not saying that the Mohalla clinic does not exist. All we are asking is why did the court have to say that Mohalla clinics are useless if not used during the pandemic. Small scale testing could have been conducted in these clinics. The Delhi government has spent so much for vaccination in different places. Instead, couldn't they vaccinate people here?" Manoj Tiwari questioned.

The BJP leader took a jibe and stated that the AAP's 'World-class clinic' is not even a 'Mohalla class clinic'. Tiwari further added that the BJP is urging the Delhi government to open the Mohalla clinics. He blamed Arvind Kejriwal of doing a publicity stunt. According to reports, the Mohalla clinics have been closed for a while. However, the AAP on its part has maintained that people are getting facilities through the Mohalla clinics which are still operational.

"They are simply marketing the idea but not executing it on a ground level." said Manoj Tiwari

Delhi High Court suggests Kejriwal government to use Mohalla clinics for fighting COVID-19

Earlier in May, the Delhi HC had suggested the Aam Aadmi Party to use the Mohalla Clinics in order to address issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Delhi government's senior advocate, Rahul Mehra responded by saying that the Mohalla clinics have a single point of entry and exit due to the lack of space. Referring to risks posed due to lack of social distancing norms, Mehra said the probability of spreading of infection in such a setting is high.