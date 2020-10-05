On Sushant, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Awaits Final CBI Report; Slams Misleading Campaigns

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has reacted to the complete flip-flop by the AIIMS forensic expert Dr.Sudhir Gupta in the ongoing investigation of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. In conversation with Republic TV, Tiwari condemned the act and urged everyone to wait for the final report by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He also raised questions on the misleading leaks which suggested that Sushant had died by suicide.

"I have been saying from Day 1 that the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput is undertaken by the CBI. The responsibility of inquiring has been given to the CBI and not AIIMS. The way AIIMS has spread misleading reports on this case raises the question about people who have been trying hard to sidetrack the fight for justice in SSR's case. Would they stoop to this level? CBI is given the responsibility and we should wait for their final decision. The troublemakers should not be so impatient. All points uncovered until now point to murder and people who have been striving to weaken the case by distracting everyone will be seen as culprits.", said Manoj Tiwari to Republic TV.

'The tape is a big expose': Manoj Tiwari

The BJP MP appreciated the efforts by Republic TV on Monday in destroying the maligning campaigns of the various media houses who sensationalized reports of the unofficial leak by AIIMS on Saturday. Earlier in the day, amid media reports dismissing 'murder angle', Republic TV aired a conversation between Dr. Gupta - who headed the 5-member AIIMS panel which reviewed the forensic report handed to them by the CBI - on August 22, a day after the team was formed.

Dr. Gupta had then raised several questions on the Cooper Hospital's report and had questioned the Mumbai Police in a conversation with Republic's Editor Special Projects Prakash Singh, while awaiting the CBI team's handover of post-mortem and viscera reports and the 20% viscera sample. In a 180-degree U-turn, on Saturday, Dr. Gupta spoke to several media outlets ruling out the' murder angle' in the case. No official statement from AIIMS has been issued yet.

CBI issues statement

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday has issued a statement confirming that the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput is still ongoing and that all aspects of the investigation are being looked into meticulously, including the homicide angle. AIIMS has also disowned Dr Gupta's selective leaks.

A Medical Board was constituted by Dr. Sudhir K Gupta, Professor & Head, Department of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, AIIMS, New Delhi as per request received by him from CBI for providing expert opinion in the case relating to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The medical board has submitted the report directly to the CBI as required. Being a legal matter, any inputs on the report submitted by the Medical Board would have to be obtained from the CBI," read the AIIMS statement.

