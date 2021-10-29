BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Opposes Chhath Restriction By DDMA; Calls Delhi Govt 'anti-Hindu'

In an order passed on Friday, by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) directed people celebrating Chhath Puja to deviate from using the banks of the river Yamuna to perform any religious activity.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was very critical of this decision and asserted that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was playing with the faith of the Purvanchali community. Manoj Tiwari went on to reject the ban on Chhath Puja, while calling out Kejriwal's government for portraying anti-Hindu policy.

Arvind Kejriwal's anti-Hindu policy is coming to the fore: Manoj Tiwari

In a Facebook post, former BJP Delhi President and MP, Manoj Tiwari, alleged the Delhi government of atrocity towards the Hindu community. In the video, Tiwari claimed that he was shocked to comprehend that the Delhi government had again imposed a ban on Chhath puja on the banks of Yamuna.

Tiwari said, "This is playing with the faith of Purvanchalis. Arvind Kejriwal's anti-Hindu policy is coming to the fore. If permission was not to be given then why did you pretend to give!"

While bringing out the changing nature of the Delhi govt, Tiwari said, "First denied Chhath, then after 20 days said go ahead, now you are saying that it is not on the banks of Yamuna. Why brother why with Chhath only? We oppose it."

While going on to reject the limitation on Chhath on the banks of river Yamuna, BJP MP Tiwari also pointed out the Supreme Court decision which did not completely ban crackers. Tiwari said that he was bringing this to attention as the Kejriwal-led Delhi government had imposed a complete ban of crackers in Delhi.

Additionally, the state police, under the chairmanship of its minister, was instructed to arrest those people who violated the same.

DDMA creates a barrier for Chhath observors

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday revised the ongoing COVID restrictions in the national capital and made some relaxations. Ahead of the festive season, the DDMA has gone ahead with the Chhath Puja festivities, while assigning designated sites for its celebrations.

While passing the order, DDMA specifically urged people celebrating Chhath Puja to avoid using the banks of Yamuna river. It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in the month of September, the celebrations of Chhath Puja in public places were banned by DDMA.

This decision had come in view of the pandemic situation. Reacting to this, several Delhi BJP leaders attacked the Arvind Kejriwal-led government and further asked for permission to celebrate festivals in public places while adhering to COVID protocols.

Image Credit - Twitter (UMMAT E Muslima 21/Arpita)