BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Slams Mahua Moitra's 'Bihari Gunda' Quip: 'Insult To Crores Of People'

Lashing out at TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday, demanded an apology over her alleged remark 'Bihari Gunda'. Stating that her remark was an insult to crores of Biharis, Tiwari - a famous Bihari singer himself - said that the people will give her a reply. The controversy exploded when BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused Moitra of calling him a 'Bihari gunda' at the Parliamentary IT panel meeting.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari slams Moitra

"TMC people always thought of Bihar people as Gundas. It is an insult to crores of Biharis Biharis will give her a reply. She has crossed the limit of insult," said Tiwari.

Dubey accuses Moitra

On Wednesday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that TMC's Mahua Moitra called him "Bihar ka Gunda' in the parliamentary committee meeting on Pegasus allegations. Dubey along with 16 other BJP members had boycotted the meeting, denying a quorum. Dubey then moved a breach of privilege motion against Parliamentary IT panel chief Shashi Tharoor, seeking his ouster.

Lamenting at being insulted for the first time in 13 years, he tweeting, "Lok Sabha Speaker, I have been insulted for the first time in 13 years by Mahua Moitra who called me a 'Bihari gunda' three times. Shashi Tharoor has taken the onus of destroying the tradition of democracy." Wanting to bring the matter to Mamata Banerjee's attention, he said that Moitra's remark has brought shame to the Bihar community and the Hindi-speaking people of the country.

Refuting allegations, Mahua Moitra claimed that he had filed a privilege motion against Shashi Tharoor to prevent the IT committee from grilling the MHA on Pegasus. She also denied any name-calling at the IT committee meeting. She tweeted, "How can I call someone a name who was not even present? Check the attendance sheet".

BJP MPs seeks Tharoor's removal

On Wednesday, all 17 BJP members of the Parliamentary IT Committee boycotted the session where MHA & IT ministry officials were summoned over the Pegasus probe. Due to the absence of a quorum in the 30-member panel, the meeting had to be postponed. Moreover, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that 17 out of 30 members have lost trust in Tharoor and hence seek his removal. Tharoor stated that the matter was being undertaken under the subject of Citizens Data Privacy and Security which is an approved agenda item of the committee and earlier discussions on the Pegasus issue in November-December last year were held. Parliament has been in constant ruckus, leading to multiple adjournments as the Opposition has demanded to debate the issue.