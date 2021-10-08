BJP MP Manoj Tiwari To Begin 'Chhath Yatra' From Today, To Meet Purvanchali Community

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari on Friday will start a 'Chhath Yatra' to interact with the people of the Purvanchali community residing in the national capital. During the Yatra, the MP aims to meet and take the community’s opinion on holding Chhath puja celebrations in public places. Delhi 'Chhath puja' Committee's functionaries had recently met Tiwari at his residence and informed their wish to celebrate the festival in riverbeds, ponds, and other water bodies.

The decision to undertake the march to interact with the community came after the 'Chhath puja' celebration in public places were banned by the Delhi government. Earlier on September 30, the state government said that it was banning celebrations in public grounds, riverbanks, and temples citing the COVID-19 pandemic. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had issued an order advising devotees to celebrate the puja at their homes.

The BJP MP will announce the 'Chhath Yatra' schedule later on Friday in a media interaction at his residence. After the Yatra, Tiwari will hold meetings with Lieutenant governor and DDMA chairman Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and other officials to discuss the situation. He had earlier said that the government should consider hosting the puja in public places while maintaining COVID protocols in place. The MP had earlier slammed the AAP government for banning the celebration and said that protests will be held against the same.

"There is no chance of COVID-19 infection spread when people celebrate Chhath in public places because devotees get into only knee-deep water while offering prayers. When people can enjoy swimming in the pools without any COVID-19 threat, how can Chhath spread infection," Tiwari asked. He added, “The Delhi government should make body temperature checks mandatory for entry into Chhath puja sites.” The MP stated that social distancing norms can also be made mandatory at the sites and added that police personnel and Civil Defence volunteers can be deployed to check if the norms were followed.

What does the DDMA order say?

The DDMA order stated that the COVID-19 preventive measures in Delhi will continue until at least November 15. The order read, "Chhat Puja celebration shall not be allowed in public places/public grounds/river banks, temples, etc. in Delhi and public is advised to celebrate the same at their homes." Earlier, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal chaired a meeting of DDMA to decide the combative strategy of the upcoming festive season as the government’s priority is to keep the daily COVID-19 infections at incredibly low rates. Delhi Government ministers Satyendra Jain, Kailash Gahlot, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria and senior officers of NITI Aayog, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) were among present at the meeting. After the meeting, Lt Governor said that several measures had been taken to allow the safe celebrations of festivals in the city. He said in a series of tweets, “After detailed discussion with experts, the need to strictly follow and enforce COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) was emphasised upon especially in the wake of the upcoming festive season to prevent any resurgence of infection.

