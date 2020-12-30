BJP MP Mansukh Vasava Withdraws Resignation After Gujarat CM Assures Medical Assistance

A day after saying he's resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lok Sabha MP and former Union minister Mansukh Vasava said on Wednesday backtracked claiming that he has dropped the idea of quitting the party after having talks with the party's senior leaders.

Vasava, a six-time MP and tribal leader from Bharuch in Gujarat, had on Tuesday quit the BJP citing health issues and said he had no rift with the state government or with the saffron party.

After his meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar on Wednesday morning, Vasava told reporters that the senior BJP leaders have offered to provide free treatment for his back and neck pain, only if he continues to be an MP. They also assured Vasava that a system will be set up soon, for local party members to work on his behalf.

“The only reason I had decided to resign from the party and as an MP was due to my health issues. I discussed the same with the CM today. Now, after getting assurance from the senior BJP leaders, I have decided to withdraw my resignation. I will continue to serve my people as an MP," the 63 year old said.

The tribal leader refuted rumours that he was upset with the government or the ruling BJP over issues pertaining to tribals of Narmada district, or with the inclusion of 121 villages in the Eco-Sensitive Zone.

"The governments in the state and at the Centre are putting all their efforts into resolving the issues related to the Eco-Sensitive Zone. I have no issues with the party or the government. On the contrary, I firmly believe that tribals benefited more under the BJP rule than under any previous governments," Vasava said.

"Unhappy about the declaration of the Eco-Sensitive Zone"

On Tuesday, Mansukh Vasava had quit the BJP and also planned to resign as MP during the upcoming Budget Session of the Parliament. In his letter of resignation to Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil, the outspoken and straightforward leader said, although he had tried his best to remain loyal to the party, he is ultimately a human being, and is bound to make "mistakes".

"I am ultimately a human and humans tend to commit mistakes. To ensure that the party does not suffer due to my mistakes, I hereby resign from the party, and I seek forgiveness from the party for it," Vasava had said in the letter.

Paatil had told reporters on Tuesday that Vasava was particularly unhappy about the declaration of the Eco Sensitive Zone in his constituency, adding that the party is trying to convince Vasava over the issue. On December 20, he had written a letter to the Prime Minister demanding the withdrawal of the Eco-Sensitive Zone from 121 villages of Narmada district. Later in the afternoon, Vasava claimed that his health forced him to take quit the party and not the Eco-Sensitive Zone.

"I am having no issues at all with the BJP or the government. The only thing is that I remain unwell most of the time and the doctors have advised me to take rest now, Though I am an MP, I could not travel much and be with my people due to this back pain, which has now started affecting the functioning of my brain," Vasava had told reporters on Tuesday.

