BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi Slams Rahul Over RSS Remarks, Asks Him To Worship Goddess Saraswati

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi has lambasted Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday for hitting out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). While speaking exclusively with Republic TV, Lekhi said that Gandhi’s basic understanding was revived on just one issue, but that does not imply that he is right on all matters.

The BJP MP further said that the former Congress president has never worshipped Goddess Saraswati, or else he would’ve known the kind of education delivered in Shishu Bal Mandir. Lekhi said that Saraswati is the Goddess of wisdom and good sense, hence, advised Gandhi to worship her every day so that the remaining intellect will also come back.

Gandhi demonised RSS-run schools and alleged that they is doing something "fundamentally different" and filling up the institutions of the country with its people. "So, even if we defeat the BJP in the election, we are not going to get rid of their people in the institutional structure," he said. In the virtual conversation with renowned economist Kaushik Basu, Rahul also alleged that the RSS is attacking the higher education institutions in the country through their schools and likened them to "madrasas used by radical Islamists in Pakistan."

RSS responds to Rahul Gandhi

Following Gandhi's Tuesday remark, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Leader Indresh Kumar on Wednesday has hit back for likening their higher education schools to "madrasas used by radical Islamists". Kumar said, "Rahul, for quite some time, has been acting as an agent to Pakistan and China. He always slings mud at Nationalist and humanitarian people, and now it has become a habit. I just want to say that may God bless him with some brain. At least he has accepted the past that Emergency was indeed a mistake by Congress and Indira Gandhi."

He added, "Today, the Congress has been sidelined by the entire country, so I would want to suggest Rahul Gandhi to take care of his own party and not work against the nation and nationalists."

