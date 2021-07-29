BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Claims Trinamool Congress Is 'allergic To Hindi-speaking People'

After BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra labelled him a "Bihari Gunda," he accused the TMC of being "allergic to all Hindi-speaking people" and dubbed her remark as an "attack on Bihar's pride." Dubey demanded an apology from Moitra, claiming that he had given all relevant evidence to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Speaking to ANI at the Parliament on Thursday, the BJP MP stated, "TMC is allergic to all the Hindi-speaking people that's why they called me 'Bihari Gunda.' This is an attack on Bihar's pride. I have submitted all the facts to the Speaker. She (Mahua Moitra) should apologize." During a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on Wednesday, Dubey said Moitra called him a "Bihari Gunda."

Dubey, a Jharkhand MP from Godda, rushed to Twitter to remark that Moitra's "abusive language" has shown the TMC's intolerance towards North Indians, particularly Hindi speakers. He tweeted in Hindi, "Trinamool Congress has abused the entire Hindi speaking people along with Bihar by using the word Bihari Gunda. Mamata Banerjee Ji, this abuse by TMC MP Mahua Moitra has brought your party's hatred towards North Indians and especially Hindi speaking people in front of the country."

"Lok Sabha Speaker Ji heard abuse for the first time in my 13 years of parliamentary life. TMC member Mahua Moita said 'Bihari Gunda' thrice in the meeting of the IT Committee. Om Birla Ji, Shashi Tharoor Ji has taken the contract to end this parliamentary tradition," the BJP leader wrote in another tweet.

Mahua Moitra retaliates through Twitter

Meanwhile, Moitra too took to Twitter to write, "Am a bit amused by charges of name-calling. IT meeting did not happen because NO quorum - members did not attend. How can I call someone a name who was not even present!! Check attendance sheet!" she tweeted.

The 31-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, was unable to meet with ministry officials to address the Pegasus snooping case due to a lack of quorum.

According to the regulations, one-third of the panel members must be present to form a quorum, but BJP MPs who attended the meeting refused to sign the attendance register, claiming that because Congress refused to discuss the matter in Parliament, it could not be considered in the committee meeting. Only nine MPs from all parties attended the meeting, which had "Citizens' data security and privacy" on its agenda, according to a notification from the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Both the Ministry of Electronics, Information Technology, and the Ministry of Home Affairs had been summoned to the panel meeting, but sources stated that they could not attend because of the ongoing Monsoon Session. A source told ANI, "Today the meeting did not take place due to lack of quorum, the meeting was adjourned for another day."

(Inputs from ANI)