BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Seeks Termination Of Rahul Gandhi's Membership From Lok Sabha

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday sought termination of Rahul Gandhi's membership from Lok Sabha while deposing before a parliamentary panel over his privilege notice against the Congress leader.

Following Gandhi's speech in the first part of the Budget Session, in which he commented on the Hindenburg-Adani issue, Dubey moved the privilege notice against him on February 7.

Presenting his case before Lok Sabha's privilege committee chaired by BJP MP Sunil Singh, Dubey said despite Gandhi's remarks expunged by Lok Sabha Speaker, they are still available on his and Congress official YouTube channels.

"Not only one but three types of privilege apply to him, and he is habitual offender and therefore his membership should be terminated," a source quoting Dubey said.

Dubey also presented documents and reports to substantiate his point that all allegations made by Gandhi are baseless.

He cited expulsion of Subramanian Swamy 1976 from Rajya Sabha to buttress his demand for Gandhi's termination.

Dubey also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is Lok Sabha member and leader of House and without notice one cannot make allegations against him.