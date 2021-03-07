BJP MP Opposes Uttarakhand CM's Gairsain Commissionerate Move; Says 'People Are Angry'

A day after BJP's political turmoil in Uttarakhand, BJP MP Ajay Bhatt on Sunday, expressed his displeasure at the government for elevating Gairsain to a commissionerate instead of Almora. Stating that Almora was the state's 'cultural capital', he said that the state government's decision had angered the locals. Adding that he will talk to CM about the decision, he said that the move was in 'good faith'.

Bhatt: 'Gairsain decision angered people'

Uttarakhand government has declared Gairsain a commissionerate in good faith. I am aware of public sentiment and if such things are coming up, then I will speak to the chief minister & the government will address public concerns: BJP MP Ajay Bhatt pic.twitter.com/YptwgCeDna — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

On March 4, in his budget speech, CM Trivendra Singh Rawat had announced Gairsain as the state's third commissionerate after Garhwal and Kumaon. The new commissonerate will comprise of 4 districts - Chamoli and Rudraprayag from Garhwal division and Almora and Bageshwar from Kumaon division, as per reports. This move has reportedly been slammed by Opposition and experts as "needless and impractical."

Rawat to be replaced?

On Saturday, top BJP observers like Dushyant Gautam and Raman Singh had rushed to the state as several MLAs have reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with Rawat. . With Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, ex-BJP state chiefs Ajay Bhatt and Tirath Singh Rawat also attending the meeting, sources had reported that general secretary Suresh Bhat, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni were front runners for the CM post, replacing Rawat. Later, after the BJP core committee meeting with top leaders, the state chief Bansidhar Bhagat assured that there will be no change in leadership adding that CM Trivendra Singh Rawat will complete 5 years.

"There was no question of leadership change. We are completing four years of government on 18 March and hence we were reviewing the work done till now. The fifth year is an election year. This was the agenda. We were discussing what programmes will be held in district-level booths," said ex-BJP state chief Ajay Bhatt.

Trend of CM change in Uttarakhand

Since the formation of the hilly state from Uttar Pradesh in 2000, both BJP and Congress which have ruled the state have often changed their CMs, resulting in their electoral loss in the next election. As per reports, Nityanand Swami, who was the state's first CM was replaced with Bhagat Singh Koshyari in 2002. On coming to power, Congress chose Narayan Dutt Tiwari - who completed his full term. In 2007, 2009 and 2011, BJP had two CMs Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri and Ramesh Pokhriyal. Similarly, after the 2013 Kedarnath flash-floods, Congress replaced CM Vijay Bahuguna with Harish Rawat leading to its loss in 2017. Uttarakhand is set to go to polls in 2022.

