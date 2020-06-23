Pragya Thakur Cites 'Congress Torture' For Injuries Resurfacing, After Fainting In Bhopal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur pinned the blame for 'injuries that had resurfaced' on the Congress party after she fainted at an event in the party's state headquarters in Bhopal on Sunday. The BJP MP was attending an event organized on the International Yoga Day 2020 during which she collapsed. Pragya Thakur has been at the receiving end of criticism for not being active during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown and was targetted with 'missing' posters in many parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Pragya Thakur collapses, blames Congress

The BJP MP alleged that the torture she suffered during the Congress' regime in the state had led to her injuries to resurface, including pus and swelling in her eyes and the brain. Speaking to reporters, Pragya Thakur said that she had a blurred vision in her right eye and couldn't see from her left eye at all. Pragya Thakur pinned the blame for her injuries on the 'torture' she suffered in the hands of the Congress party for over nine years.

The Bhopal MP also addressed the case of missing posters questioning her whereabouts during the lockdown and cited the imposition of lockdown & unavailability of transport & restrictions related to travel for not being able to return to Bhopal from Delhi. Further, Pragya Thakur said that she had remained in Delhi following the whip issued by the party prior to the lockdown and that she was following the norms of the nationwide lockdown following the outbreak of COVID-19. Pragya Thakur claimed that, she being a 'Sadhvi', did not wish to publicize her work and lashed out at 'people with low-grade mentality' who were making it an issue and added that she might also publicize things.

COVID-19 tally in MP

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh crossed the 12,000 mark on Monday, reaching 12,078 cases, according to the state health department. The death toll in the state stood at 521, with 35 new deaths reported in the past four days.

