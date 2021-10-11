BJP MP Pragya Thakur Claims 'money Of Temples Going To Minorities'; Against Govt Control

Stoking a fresh row, BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur claimed that the money donated by Hindus to temples was being spent on the welfare of minorities in India. While inaugurating the office of the Bharat Bhakti Akhada, an organization formed during the Kumbh Mela in 2019, in Bhopal on October 10, she argued against the government control of temples. Maintaining that the Bharat Bhakti Akhada will wage a struggle against it, the Lok Sabha member stressed that the money donated to temples must be spent only on Hindus.

Pragya Thakur remarked, "Our (Hindu religious) places are under the control of the government. The Collector is the chairman (of temple committees). The money of the Hindu temples, including the big ones, goes to the minorities and heretics. The Bharat Bhakti Akhada opposes this and the Bharat Bhakti Akhada will agitate against this. It will appeal to the government that all the temples should be free from the control of the government."

She asserted, "Hindus will safeguard their temples and ensure their upkeep. The money donated by Hindus should be spent on the development of Hindus. This is the Bharat Bhakti Akhada's firm demand. This is the purpose of the Bharat Bhakti Akhada and we will fulfill it". Thakur added, "The activities of Bharat Bhakti Akhada will start from here. The propagation of religion will take place. Programmes will be held here for the protection of religion and the nation and instilling patriotism. This is the purpose of the Bharat Bhakti Akhada".

An accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, the BJP MP from Bhopal is currently out on bail. 6 people were killed and over 100 others were injured after a bomb strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, Maharashtra on September 29, 2008. While the court framed charges against the accused in October 2018, the delay in the trial has been attributed to the novel coronavirus situation and the retirement of previous judge VS Padalkar.

The terror charges against Lt. Col. Purohit, Pragya Thakur, Sameer Kulkarni, Ajay Rahikar, Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Dwivedi and Sudhakar Chaturvedi entail Sections 16 (committing the terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. They have also been charged under Sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act. In the scenario of their conviction, they face the possibility of being sentenced to life imprisonment or death.