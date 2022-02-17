BJP MP Pragya Thakur Claims 'no Need To Wear Hijabs Outside Homes Among Hindu Society'

Wading into the Hijab row, BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Wednesday, claimed that there was no compulsion for people to wear hijabs outside their homes. At a Bhopal event, Thakur said that the 'Hindu samaj' was of such 'high ideological values' that women did not need to wear the hijabs. Karnataka High Court is hearing the plea of six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college in Udipi.

Thakur: 'no compulsion to wear hijabs'

"Hindus are of such high ideological standards that there is no compulsion to wear hijabs anywhere. Those who are threatened at home, are suffering at home, they have to wear Hijab in their houses also. While outside, wherever there is 'Hindu Samaj', they are not required to wear Hijab especially at places where they study," claims Thakur. The MP has often courted controversy with her remarks on Nathuram Godse, Muslims, cow slaughter etc.

#WATCH ...No need to wear Hijab anywhere. People who are not safe in their houses need to wear Hijab. While outside, wherever there is 'Hindu Samaj', they are not required to wear Hijab especially at places where they study: BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya at an event in Bhopal, MP (16.02) pic.twitter.com/F6ObtjxRfl — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022

On Monday, visuals from Mandya's Rotary educational society school showed Muslim girl students being asked to remove their hijabs (headscarves) before entering the school premises. Similarly, a burqa-clad teacher was seen removing her religious attire before being allowed to enter the school. Irked by the public nature of the visuals, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lamented that this act was 'humiliating a community', asking 'Where is our dignity?'. Five of the six Hijab-clad petitioners have sought to adjourn the Karnataka High Court hearing in the case till February 28, claiming the issue had taken an 'ugly turn' and 'mobilized the communities on a communal line in rallies by political parties amid 5 state elections'.

As of now, Karnataka High Court has ordered all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms, until further orders. The HC has urged Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes. Karnataka schools and colleges have reopened amid protests both for and against hijabs.

Karnataka Hijab row

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing head-scarves were stopped from attending college. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. With protests springing across India with Hijab-clad women standing in solidarity, Karnataka govt imposed a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order.