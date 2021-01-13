BJP MP Pragya Thakur Refers To Nathuram Godse As 'patriot' Again; Congress Cries Foul

On Wednesday, BJP Lok Sabha MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur stirred controversy as she again referred to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "patriot". This was in reference to senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's recent comment where he dubbed Godse as "India's first terrorist". Singh's outburst came amid the Hindu Mahasabha establishing a study centre on Godse at its Gwalior office. The Madhya Pradesh Police shut down the 'Godse Gyaanshala' on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, Thakur alleged that Congress has always abused patriots and recalled that leaders like Singh had propagated the 'Hindu terror' theory. Lashing out at her, Congress contended that the BJP MP followed the ideology that opposed the freedom struggle. According to the Sonia Gandhi-led party, this was an insult to Mahatma Gandhi, the freedom struggle, and all persons associated with it. Thereafter, it dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against the parliamentarian from Bhopal.

In response to Digvijaya Singh calling Nathuram Godse as 'India's first terrorist', BJP's Sadhvi Pragya Thakur remarked, "Congress has always abused patriots. He has always talked about Hindu terror. I don't want to say anything more than this."

"The battle is of ideology. Was there any bigger Hindu than Gandhiji? He died saying 'Hey Ram'. Nathuram Godse was a traitor whose name was poisonous. He was the first terrorist," Digvijaya Singh recently told reporters.

Remarks on Nathuram Godse

During the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign, Pragya Thakur had said, "Nathuram Godse was a patriot, he is and will remain a patriot. Those calling him a terrorist should instead look at themselves. They will be given a befitting reply in this election". This remark triggered a political storm after which PM Modi had to intervene. He commented, "The remarks made about Gandhiji or Nathuram Godse are very bad and very wrong for society...She has sought an apology but I would never be able to forgive her fully".

Subsequently, Thakur apologised for her comment. However, the 2008 Malegaon blast case accused made a similar reference to Gandhi's killer when a debate on the SPG (Amendment) Bill was going on in the Lok Sabha on November 27, 2019. After BJP publicly condemned and disowned her statement, she expressed regret two days later.

