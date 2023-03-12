BJP MP Pragya Thakur Slams Rahul Gandhi, Terms Wayanad MP’s Remarks In UK 'shameful'

BJP MP Pragya Thakur slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the Wayanad MP’s harsh remarks in the UK that stoked a controversy in India.

BJP leader Thakur termed Gandhi’s remarks “shameful” and lambasted him by saying that he should be “thrown out of the country.”

Thakur’s response on Gandhi’s allegation

Thakur’s verbal attack comes after Rahul Gandhi, while speaking to British parliamentarians in London, claimed that opposition leaders' microphones are frequently turned off in Parliament.

Responding to this, Thakur said that "The work is going well but the Congress is not allowing to run the government and the Parliament. They think that if Congress will run smoothly then more work will be done and if there is more work, then they (Congress) will not survive. Their (Congress) existence is on the verge of ending. Now their mind is also getting corrupted. You (Rahul Gandhi) are a leader of this country, have been elected by the people (here) and are now insulting the public and the country.”

Gandhi proves Chanakya’s adage: Thakur

The BJP MP went on to say that Rahul Gandhi has "proven Chanakya's adage that a boy born to a foreign woman can never be a nationalist was true.” "We have assumed you are not from India because your mother is from Italy," she remarked.

"While sitting abroad, you (Rahul Gandhi) are saying you are not getting an opportunity to speak in Parliament. Nothing can be more shameful than this. He should not be given a chance in politics and should be thrown out of the country," Thakur added.

Gandhi’s allegations & nimble response to defaming India on foreign land

Notably, Rahul Gandhi made various accusations against the BJP-led central government while in the UK. The Congress MP in Cambridge too claimed that the opposition's voice was being muffled in parliament.

The Wayanad MP, earlier in a conversation with members of the Indian Journalists' Association in London, claimed that the BJP as a part of its "new Idea of India" wants India to be "silent", and called the recent raids at BBC offices across India a "suppression of voice" claiming that this was done to silence India.

"You know every place there is Opposition, there is an excuse. You asked why we did the yatra, what was the idea behind the yatra. The idea behind the yatra was an expression of voice. And there is suppression of voice across the country. An example is the BBC, but the BBC is just one element of it," Rahul Gandhi said.

"If the BBC stops writing against the government, everything will go back to normal, all the cases will disappear, everything (will) go back to normal. So this is the new Idea of India. BJP wants India to be silent. They want it to be quiet, the Dalits, the lower castes, the Adivasis, the media they want silence, and they want silence because they want to be able to take what is India's and give it to their close friends," he said.

"So that's basically the idea right, distract the population, and then hand over India's wealth to two, three, four, five big people. I mean we have seen this, we have seen this before also,” the leader added.

When questioned about the claims of defaming India on foreign territory, the Wayanad MP replied, “There's nothing defaming India in my Cambridge address."