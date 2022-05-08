BJP's Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan Ram Kumar Verma attacked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over his remark 'BJP-RSS are stoking communal clashes in the country.' The BJP leader said that CM Gehlot has lost his mental balance. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on May 5 alleged that BJP-RSS are instigating communal clashes in the country to divert people's attention from the issues of inflation and unemployment.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP MP said, "The way the Chief Minister speaks, it looks like he has lost his mental balance. It is clear now that those who are accusing the BJP- RSS are themselves responsible for the prevailing situation in the state."

While talking to ANI, on May 5, the Rajasthan CM had accused BJP and RSS of orchestrating the recent events of riots in the country during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti.

"They (RSS &BJP) are setting agenda. They were planning to incite riots in Karauli, Jodhpur & Ramgarh. We took timely action and due to that only small incidents occurred, but we've arrested culprits and will not spare anyone. We will not allow violence in the state," CM Gehlot said.

CM should fix responsibility to restore order but he's busy accusing Centre: BJP's Ram Kumar Verma

BJP MP Verma further stated that since CM Gehlot has taken over the reins of the state, the law and order situation in Rajasthan has completely collapsed. BJP's Raj Verma asked him to step down as the CM of the state. "The Chief Minister, who also holds the Home department, should fix the responsibility to improve the law and order situation but unfortunately he is busy accusing the Centre. There is a complete failure of the state government, so he should resign from his post," the BJP MP said.

CM Gehlot had, apart from accusing the saffron party and the RSS of engineering communal clashes, also dared Union Home Minister Amit Shah to set up a probe committee under High Court and Supreme Court judges so that the truth can be revealed.

CM Gehlot's comments are seemingly a response to BJP targeting the Rajasthan government for the rising events of violence in the state. Taking to Twitter on May 3, former CM Vasundhara Raje said, "After Baran, Karauli and Rajgarh, now the incident of communal tension has also come to the fore in Chief Minister's home district Jodhpur.

Image: PTI, RAJYASABHA TV