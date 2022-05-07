BJP MP Puts Up 'Anti-Raj' Posters Ahead Of MNS Chief's Ayodhya Visit, Demands Apology

Ahead of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya, ‘Anti-Raj’ posters have been put up along the Gonda-Lucknow highway.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had earlier said that he will not allow MNS chief Raj Thackeray to enter Ayodhya as he has been humiliating North Indians with his remarks.

'Anti-Raj' posters and hoardings have been put up by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh along the Gonda-Lucknow highway. ‘Raj Thackeray should apologize or go back’ has been written on the hoardings along the highway.

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has opposed MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya on June 5th and has warned that he would not be allowed to enter the city until he apologises to North Indians with folded hands.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accuses Raj Thackeray of making anti-North Indian remarks

MNS chief has been leading the movement against North Indians in Maharastra, especially in Mumbai, and he has made many anti-North Indian remarks on several occasions. BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is now citing those comments and has put up posters of Raj Thackeray along the Gonda-Lucknow highway ahead of MNS president Raj Thackeray’s visit.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has also appealed to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to now allow Raj Thackeray to enter the city until he apologises to the public. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that Ayodhya lies in Uttar Pradesh and he is disrespecting Ram Bhoomi by making distasteful remarks about North Indians.

"So many ‘kar sevaks’ lost their lives for the Ram temple. And due to the Supreme Court and central government, the Ram temple is being established there. So I want to go there at its initial stage of construction. Later, once the temple gets ready, everybody will visit it again," PTI quoted him as saying.

In the initial years of the formation of MNS, Raj Thackeray had made several comments against the migrants from the North Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, accusing them of hampering Maharashtrian culture. He also questioned the loyalty of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan towards Maharashtra, saying the megastar gained “fame and popularity” in Mumbai but showed more interest in his native Uttar Pradesh.