BJP MP Raju Bista Slams TMC Over Violence In West Bengal, Says CM 'needs To Introspect'

BJP Lok Sabha MP Raju Bista said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party leaders have a 'Talibani mindset' as they always speak of dying and killing on Saturday. He also called out on the West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP from Darjeeling spoke to news agency ANI and remarked against the Trinamool Congress leaders and the CM.

BJP MP alleges TMC leaders of having a ‘Talibani mindset’

Alleging the opposition party, Bista said, "Within a democracy, all political parties have the right to go anywhere in the country and contest elections. But if one listens to statements of TMC leaders and Mamata didi, then they always talk of dying and killing, this is Talibani mindset."

He also recalled instances of violent incidents in West Bengal in the tenure of Mamata Banerjee and said that she needs to understand right and wrong. Further, raising questions on the different violent incidents across the state including the killing of 190 BJP activists in West Bengal, the killing of 111 Gorkhas in Darjeeling, and the rape of a 62-year-old woman in front of her grandson, he questioned the 'humanity' of the state government. "I think Mamta didi needs to introspect her conscience", he said.

Further, he also accused the West Bengal CM of dividing the country and said that she might think of going to Afghanistan where democracy is close to becoming non-existent. Taking it one step further, Bista also said that Mamata is afraid of the CBI and is giving accusatory statements against the CBI and the National Human Rights Commission. Meanwhile, Bista alleged that Mamata Banerjee has been accusing the BJP of killing democracy and snatching away the rights of the people. He also took to his Twitter handle and made similar remarks against the TMC.

TMC No 2 Abhishek Banerjee talked about killing & dying today in their quest for power, thus exposing their Talibani outlook towards democracy



That's all they know - murder, violence, goonda-gardi



This is the #TMCModel they want to export across India pic.twitter.com/3Q3RaRcbhg — Raju Bista (@RajuBistaBJP) August 28, 2021

TMC's attack on Centre and central agencies

Earlier, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Narendra Modi-led Union government of using the central agencies against the Trinamool Congress. Her remarks came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image Credits: Facebook/PTI)