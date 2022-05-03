BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore Slams Congress Over Inaction; 'doing Appeasement Politics'

The situation in Jodhpur remains tense even after the imposition of Section 144 as fresh clashes were reported after Eid prayers on Tuesday morning. Reacting to the prevailing condition in Jodhpur Rajasthan, former Union Minister and BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore spoke with Republic exclusively and said that this is a clear example of appeasement politics.

Former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said, “The situation in Rajasthan is bad, it is just getting worse day by day. This is an example of appeasement politics in Rajasthan. Unfortunately, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also happens to be the Home Minister of Rajasthan.”

“There are several instances of Rajasthan, starting with the demolition of Ram Darbar, section 144 was passed on the occasion of Ram Navami, etc. Special orders were passed for the occasion of Ramzan to keep the electric supply constant as Ramzan and Rozas are going on. Different orders are being passed for different communities by the Rajasthan government. He is doing appeasement politics,” former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore stated.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore further stated, “Rajasthan has been the hub of violence, earlier the Karauli violence, and now Jodhpur violence. When there is appeasement politics, a certain section of the society feels emboldened. What was the need to take the flag off from the Balmukund Bissa circle at the Jalori Gate in Jodhpur on Monday night?”

“CM Ashok Gehlot has been blaming the Centre for every incident in Rajasthan. If the Chief Minister of the state is not safe, how will the public feel safe? They are unable to run the Rajasthan government.” he further added.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said, “Congress is in a sinking ship mode, there is a complete dynasty politics. Priyanka Vadra did not make a single statement on the Karauli incident. This is their hypocrisy. The focus of the Rajasthan government is drifted. It is just on keeping the post of Chief Minister and allowing the MLAs to do what they wish.”

Jodhpur Violence

On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya, a violent clash broke out between two communities at the Jalori Gate in Jodhpur on Monday night. As per sources, the altercation started after objections were raised to a flag being raised at the Balmukand Bissa circle. After stone-pelting started, the police tried to control the situation and disperse the crowd by resorting to lathi-charge and tear gas. Sources indicated that over a dozen persons were injured in the violence. Reportedly, there is heavy police deployment in the area even now.