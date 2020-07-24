BJP MP Rakesh Singh Backs CBI Probe In Sushant's Death, Says 'it Raises Many Questions'

As the probe over Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death continues, BJP MP Rakesh Singh on Friday stated that the case should be thoroughly investigated. Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise left the entire country and the entertainment industry in a state of shock. Several celebrities and politicians have also voiced their opinions about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Rakesh Sinha in an interview emphasized on several such cases in the past, adding that the untimely demise of Sushant has raised many questions.

"The circumstances under which Sushant has died certainly raise many questions. The case should be investigated. Similar allegations have been made in the Hindi film industry many times before," said Rakesh Singh.

READ: Kangana confesses not 'following Sushant & his career', talks about being an 'outsider'

Earlier in the day, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav on Friday asserted the need for a better investigation in the case. The RJD leader had earlier pointed out that people from Bihar are discriminated in every field.

In an interview, the leader alleged that there are many theories behind Sushant's death and further demanded a CBI probe.

"There should be a CBI investigation. If the Mumbai Police is not capable, then this incident has shocked us. There are many theories, and everything will be known only if the investigation is done in a better way," said Yadav.

READ: Rumi Jaffery shares details of his last conversation with Sushant Rajput; talks about Rhea

About 40 people questioned by Mumbai Police until now

Rumi Jaffery, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shekhar Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Rhea Chakraborty, and Yash Raj Films head Aditya Chopra and employees Shanoo Sharma and Aashish Singh are among those questioned in Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has also urged Union Minister Amit shah to launch a CBI probe into the actor's suicide to ascertain the possible reasons for his tragic death.

READ: Kangana Ranaut says Abhishek Kapoor claimed Sushant changed between Kai Po Che & Kedarnath

READ: Shatrughan Sinha speaks to Arnab, asserts need for CBI probe in Sushant Rajput's death