BJP MP Rakesh Sinha Slams Congress, Calls Capt Amarinder Singh's Party 'gamechanger'

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Rakesh Sinha on Wednesday proclaimed that the new party by Captain Amarinder Singh will be a "gamechanger" in Punjab politics and is a start of Congress's erosion in the state. He alleged that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are not only ruling the party but also coercing the genuine leaders of the party who have a strong mass base. Also, he alleged Congress is not giving chances to new leaders, and now it is just a leftover of the old Congress.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the BJP MP while speaking on the announcement of a new party by Captain Amarinder Singh, stated that it will be a "gamechanger" in the state as the former Punjab CM not only has a strong base in Punjab but also raises certain viewpoints concerning culture and politics which aligns to those of national interest. "I think this is not just parting away from a party but also parting away from the ideology and political philosophy of the Congress. I wish that the new government soon comes into Punjab and Capt Amarinder Singh plays a vital role in it", Sinha added.

While answering a question on how political dynamics would change after Amarinder Singh comes into politics, Rakesh Sinha said, "There are fundamental differences between Amarinder Singh and other Congress leaders who are also not happy with recent Congress G23. Singh has always remained vocal concerning issues that are of national interest." Adding to it, he said that the several Congress leaders at the ground level are not happy with the party and remain the supporters of Capt Amarinder Singh.

His remarks came after former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced his own party 'Punjab Lok Congress' after giving a formal resignation to INC President Sonia Gandhi.

Earlier on Tuesday, November 2, former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh gave an official resignation to Congress and later announced his own party titled "Punjab Lok Congress." Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I have today sent my resignation to @INCIndia President Ms Sonia Gandhi ji, listing my reasons for the resignation. ‘Punjab Lok Congress’ is the name of the new party. The registration is pending approval with the @ECISVEEP. The party symbol will be approved later."

I have today sent my resignation to @INCIndia President Ms Sonia Gandhi ji, listing my reasons for the resignation.



In a seven-page long letter written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Singh said, "despite my profound reservations and over the unanimous advice of almost all the MPs from Punjab, you chose to appoint an acolyte of the Pakistani deep state Navjot Singh who had publicly hugged the Pakistan Army chief Gen Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan, as the president of Punjab Congress Committee. Khan and Bajwa are the people responsible for sending terrorists across the border to kill Indians. It may be noted that 82 of Punjabi soldiers have been martyred in Jammu and Kashmir since my government took over in 2017."

Meanwhile, he is also looking forward to forming an alliance with the BJP for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab and has vowed to defeat the Congress party in Punjab and fight Sidhu.

