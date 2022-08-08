BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli's Car Vandalised By 'mining Mafia' In Bharatpur; Slams Rajasthan Govt

In another shocking incident from Rajasthan, BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli's car was vandalized in Kaman, Bharatpur district. Blaming the mining mafia for the attack, the Lok Sabha MP from Bharatpur revealed that she could have been killed due to the stone-pelting if she had not stepped out of the car minutes ago. Taking to Twitter, Koli said, "The mining mafia tried to crush me and my associates with a truck. The encouragement given to the mining mafia by the state government and administration is proof that they do not hesitate to attack even a public representative".

BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli remarked, "I had information about 200 vehicles. When I reached here, there were 100 vehicles. When my car stopped in front of the vehicles and I stepped out, stones were pelted at my car. I talked to the SP but he was not ready to come because he said that I have nothing to do with it. The police station is only 100 metres away and yet no police personnel was ready to come here for two hours. This is the 4th attack on me."

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Monday, she also alleged that illegal mining is still continuing in the region due to the patronage of Kaman MLA and Rajasthan Minister Zahida Khan as well as the Rajasthan Police. Koli opined, "The manner in which the Congress government has failed, the people have come on the streets to give them a fitting response. After seer Vijay Das self-immolated, the DGP and Chief Secretary say that we are running a campaign to stop illegal mining. But nothing will happen because of this. This is happening under the protection of the state government and the local Minister Zahida Khan".

भरतपुर लोकसभा क्षेत्र में अवैध खनन एवं खनन माफिया इस कदर हावी है कि सूचना मिलने पर जब मैं कामां पहुंची तो रात के अंधेरे में अवैध खनन से जुड़ी 100 से भी अधिक गाड़ियां मुझे मौके पर मिली और मेरे द्वारा रोकने पर आज फिर एक बार मुझ पर जानलेवा हमला किया गया। pic.twitter.com/IPnJp1LE3D — Ranjeeta Koli MP (@RanjeetaKoliMP) August 7, 2022

Administration promises action

She sat on dharna alleging overloaded trucks pelted stones at her. We came here, asked her to give a complaint, she agreed. She alleged that she did not get immediate response from nearby chowkis, which has been brought to notice of senior police officials: DM Alok Ranjan pic.twitter.com/NhdlzWSvu5 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 8, 2022

Seer's self-immolation in protest against illegal mining

Vijay Das, a seer, set himself ablaze on July 20 during the protest against illegal stone mining in Bharatpur and passed away three days later. Das along with other seers sat on a dharna for nearly 551 days in protest against this illegality. A day after Das' self-immolation, the Ashok Gehlot-led government assured to close down the mines in the Adi Badrinath and Kankhachal Hills areas after which the agitation ended. It promised to issue a notification within 15 days to declare the area where the mines are operated as a forest area. Meanwhile, BJP demanded a CBI probe into the illegal mining in the Bharatpur district