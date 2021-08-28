BJP MP Requests PM Modi To Consider Incorporating 'Horrors Of Partition' In Curriculum

Days after PM Modi spoke about the horrors of partition, BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav called upon the Central government to include it in the curriculum. In a letter addressed to PM Modi on August 24, he mentioned that the entire country had welcomed the latter's announcement to observe August 14 as the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'. At the same time, he lamented that partition has been neglected in the history taught to students after Independence. According to him, students should be taught details such as the extent of the tragedy, the people responsible for it, the ill effects, the number of individuals who lost their lives and so forth.

"India's former ruling class, intellectuals and so-called historians taught us to forget the massacre that took place. We were taught history in a way that our morale is destroyed. We were told to forget one of the darkest chapters in world history that claimed 20 lakh lives. It is not a matter of happiness for either the country's past or future to forget and hide history," the Rajya Sabha MP stated in his letter.

'A respectful tribute from all Indians'

Delivering the Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi highlighted the significance of the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'. While declaring that every August 14 will be observed as the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', he recalled that millions of people were displaced whereas many lost their lives due to "mindless hate and violence". Addressing the people, he described partition as "one of the biggest tragedies" of the last century. Moreover, he opined that the announcement will serve as a fitting tribute to the people who suffered during the partition.