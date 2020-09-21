BJP MP Roopa Ganguly Backs Payal Ghosh Versus Anurag Kashyap: 'I Will Stand Next To Her'

Bharatiya Janata Party's Member of Parliament Roopa Ganguly on Monday spoke exclusively to Republic TV about the ongoing Payal Ghosh and Anurag Kashyap #metoo case. Payal Ghosh has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment and will file a police complaint against the director on Monday.

Ganguly, backing Payal Ghosh told Republic TV, "I don't know Payal Ghosh. But I know one thing, it takes a lot of courage to come upfront and reveal things. It is not easy. Going by her interview, it looks real. I don't know but I will stand next to her. I am surprised to see how so many people are standing against her. This proves the 'teaming up' in Bollywood. Exactly people like this ganged up against Sushant."

Thanks for your support ma’am 🙏🏼 https://t.co/WgruWTMKPA — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 21, 2020

Earlier while talking to ANI, Ganguly asked, "Why the Bollywood is silent over the sexual harassment charges levelled by Payal Ghosh against Anurag Kashyap? Why Mumbai Police is not taking any action against Anurag Kashyap?"

Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rupa Ganguly protests in the Parliament premises; says, "Mumbai film industry kills people, makes them drug addict, and keep insulting woman, but nobody is doing anything. Mumbai Police remains silent." pic.twitter.com/2GmaSRefdw — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault

Payal Ghosh claimed that Anurag Kashyap had forced himself upon her around 2014-15. She tagged the PM Modi seeking action and protection amid possible ‘harm’ to her. After terming it as ‘lies’ in a tweet, Anurag Kashyap issued a statement from his lawyer about he being ‘pained’ and that he intends to pursue his rights and remedies in law as advised. Ghosh on the other hand is set to register a police complaint and also another former complaint with the National Commission for Women.

The actor, who made her Hindi debut with Rishi Kapoor-Paresh Rawal starrer Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, also claimed that Kashyap claimed that there were other female artistes who he got intimate with, including Chadha.

