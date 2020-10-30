BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Slams Cong's Digvijaya Singh For Absolving Param Bir Of Her Torture

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya lashed out at Congress for coming out in support of Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh over the torture he allegedly inflicted on her. She slammed Congress MP Digvijaya Singh for stating that Param Bir Singh had nothing to do with Sadhvi Pragya's arrest and consequent shifting of blame on the then BJP-led government of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. This came just a day after BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya made allegations of horrific torture against Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Lashing out at Congress, Sadhvi Pragya said, "Digvijaya Singh is the biggest conspirator of the Malegoan blast case. I am not saying this, it is the book that he released which proves it. He analysis a lot of things which is why he is able to make statements about my relationship with the Malegaon blast and Param Bir Singh's involvement. Because he was the one who made the officials torture me, he was at the centre of the conspiracy. He planned the conspiracy against the country."

"He is not wrong, I have no relationship with it because if I did, then I wouldn't have gotten torture. He was the one to blame he was involved and shifted the blame on me and had me tortured," said Sadhvi Pragya.

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh had earlier stated that "First of all, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has no role in that case. Who arrested Sadhvi? Shivraj was the Chief Minister at that time. She was arrested under Shivraj and BJP's government. So, from where did we come in between all this?"

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur recounts her horror

Sadhvi Pragya had recently spoken to Republic TV where she described the torture inflicted upon her by the Mumbai Police. In an interview with Arnab Goswami the BJP MP had alleged that Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had tortured her and coerced her into accepting that she was involved in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case when he was in the ATS. Revealing graphic details of the very worst torture, Sadhvi Pragya alleged that Param Bir Singh assaulted her in myriad shocking ways and also threatened her lawyer. The BJP MP asserted that the Mumbai Police Commissioner was part of a conspiracy that wanted to prove that she was a 'saffron terrorist'.

"They assaulted me with belts. He does not even deserve to be called a demon. He is a conspirator and giving him such a prestigious post might be a part of some conspiracy. Not only this, he used to abuse me and hit me mercilessly and when my lawyer would visit me, he would threaten him. There are so many things, I can't remember but I will surely pen down everything in the book that I am writing. I am speaking up now because, till the time he remains in Mumbai Police, justice will never be served," she said on Wednesday.

'Belts, wires, filthy films, abuses, shattered spine, damaged lungs': Sadhvi Pragya recounts Param Bir Singh's third-grade torture



Sign the petition to demand #JusticeForSadhviPragya at https://t.co/Y9zlarecVl pic.twitter.com/bCWVWmBJSU — Republic (@republic) October 30, 2020

