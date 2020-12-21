BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj Wants 'minority Status' Abolished; Compares India & Pak Populations

The BJP MP from UP’s Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj, who is known for making controversial remarks, has now said that there are more Muslims in India than in Pakistan, and hence their minority status should be abolished.

“There is more Muslim population in India than Pakistan, therefore the minority status of the Muslims should be abolished with immediate effect. Muslims should now consider themselves to be the younger siblings of the Hindus and live with them in the country,” he said at a function in Unnao on Saturday.

Sakshi Maharaj added that the population of Pakistan is 32 crore, while that of Muslims in India has reached 20 crores. Stating this, he demanded the Central government immediately abolish the minority status for Muslims.

Further speaking on the rise in India’s population, the BJP MP said, “the land in the country is decreasing and the population is increasing, about which the Supreme Court has also spoken. A bill would be tabled in Parliament soon, to check the rise in population. Families with more than two children will be deprived of contesting elections,” he added.

‘Population Regulation Bill’ of 2019

In July 2019, a ‘Population Regulation Bill' was put forth in the Parliament, calling for action against families with more than two living children. The bill was introduced by MP Rakesh Sinha, a founding member of India Policy Foundation, an RSS-affiliated non-profit think tank. While the Bill is still pending, 11 months earlier, 125 MPs had written to the President in August 2018 asking for the implementation of a two-child norm.

The proposed bill states that people with more than two children will receive fewer government services (as decided by states), including financial aid and limited benefits under the public distribution system, even for those at the bottom of India’s socio-economic strata. It also proposes that those with more than two children be disqualified from standing for elections to public office. New government employees would have to agree to not have more than two children. The Bill privileges access to public education, healthcare facilities and insurance to families with fewer than two children.

