BJP MP Sambhajiraje Quips 'Will Answer Questions If I Become CM' Amid Maratha Quota Stir

Spearheading the stir for the restoration of the Maratha quota, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati got into a verbal tussle with Sambhaji Brigade activists. Refusing to answer a barrage of questions on the Maratha reservation issue at Beed on Friday, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's descendant affirmed that he will do so only if he takes charge as the CM. Earlier, he deflected from the party line and instead, publicly expressed his displeasure on being denied a meeting with PM Modi. The MP has urged the Centre to promulgate an ordinance so that the states can get back the power to identify Socially and Educationally Backward Classes.

BJP MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati remarked, "Ask the question to the Chief Minister. Ask the same question to the previous Chief Minister also. Ask the Guardian Minister too. They cannot answer the question. Make me the Chief Minister if you want to ask me questions."

Maharashtra government seeks PM Modi's intervention

On May 5, the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan, S Abdul Nazeer, L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat unanimously ruled that neither the Gaikwad Commission nor the Bombay High Court made out any grounds for exceeding the ceiling of 50% reservation for Marathas. Moreover, the apex court observed that there was no question of revisiting the verdict in the 1992 Indra Sawhney vs Union of India case which had capped the total reservation at 50%. To assuage the hurt feelings of the community, the MVA government issued an order on May 31 extending the benefits of the Economically Weaker Sections quota to eligible Marathas.

Thus, Maratha youths whose annual family income is less than Rs.8 lakh will be able to avail EWS quota providing 10% reservation in jobs and educational institutions. Thereafter, Uddhav Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 8 and raised various issues concerning the state including the Maratha quota setback. After the meeting, Ashok Chavan who heads the Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation briefed the media.