BJP MP Sanghmitra Maurya Welcomes OBC Bill, Says 'it Will Be Helpful, Especially In UP'

While the Lok Sabha passed the Constitution (127th) Amendment Bill, 2021 on Tuesday, BJP MP Sanghmitra Maurya pitched strongly for the Centre and extended her support. During her speech in the House, the Badaun MP, who is BJP’s first speaker on the bill, allegedly confused it with 'caste census' and asserted that the Constitution (127th) Amendment Bill would restore the power to the states to conduct a 'caste census'. The bill seeks to restore the power of states to draw up their own OBC lists. Her statements left the ruling party in a fix when the BJP had already clarified that it wouldn't allow population caste-wise in the census, except for those belonging to the SC and ST categories. This has also created speculations regarding BJP's stand on the demand for caste census by several regional parties.

Attacking the Congress government for not being just with the OBC community, she said that "even animals were counted previously for keeping a record, but the backward classes were never counted. However, the BJP government is now doing it. Further in her speech, she said that the Congress government did not order the caste census previously in 2011, the Modi Government will be giving it."

Later while speaking to ANI, the BJP MP said,

OBC bill will be helpful, especially in UP. Post-independence, no caste census under Congress, last was done in 1931... This demand for caste census has been there for a long time, it will benefit OBCs and a caste census should take place, indeed.

Constitution (127th) Amendment Bill

The Constitution (127th) Amendment Bill, also known as the OBC bill, was passed in the Lok Sabha on August 10 amid continuous uproar from the opposition. The bill clarifies certain provisions from the 102nd Constitutional Amendment Bill. It allows the states and union territories to prepare their own list of backward classes (OBC). The opposition leaders in the House also backed the Bill.

The OBC Bill was passed unanimously with no disruptions for the first time since the beginning of the Monsson Session. The Bill was moved by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar, who described the bill as a “historic legislation” that would benefit 671 castes within the country.

He took to Twitter to express his gratitude and wrote, "The 105th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2021 was passed in the Lok Sabha today. This will empower the state governments to identify socially and educationally backward classes and provide reservations to them in the state. I thank the MPs. I am grateful to all the members of the Lok Sabha for strengthening the federal structure of India".

Image Credits: ANI