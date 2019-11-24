Sharad Pawar Gets BJP MP Visitor At Critical Moment; 'personal Reasons,' Claims Kakade

The BJP MP from Rajya Sabha, Sanjay Dattatraya Kakade reached Silver Oak to meet NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Sunday morning. This comes after the BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and former NCP legislative party leader Ajit Pawar took the oath as the CM and the Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. Other NCP leaders like Jayant Patil and Dilip Walse Patil also visited Sharad Pawar at his residence.

'A personal visit'

Soon after the meeting, Kakade told the reporters that he had "met Sharad Pawar for personal reasons. Had no discussion on political situation". Sharad Pawar in a joint press conference with Shiv Sena, on Saturday, made it clear that Ajit Pawar’s support to the BJP was not known to him. Apart from this, he also invoked the talk about anti-defection law. However, Sharad Pawar has not yet taken any decision on Ajit Pawar. He had also claimed that BJP does not have the numbers and that the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will do whatever is necessary.

After the massive political twist in Maharashtra, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in a joint statement with Shiv Sena said that he only came to know about this coalition between Ajit Pawar and BJP at 6:30 am in the morning. Denying all the claims that he is involved in this decision made by Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar also ensured everyone that appropriate action will be taken against his nephew. Subsequently, by Saturday evening, Ajit Pawar was also removed from the post of Legislative Party Leader.

Sharad Pawar had no knowledge of the govt formation

NCP chief speaking at a press conference on Saturday said, “While the discussions on certain incidents took place, a co-worker from the party contacted me at 6:30 am in the morning today (Saturday) and informed me that there is this oath-taking ceremony that is taking place in Raj Bhawan. He informed me that NCP party members under the leadership of Ajit Pawar have gone to the Governor to take the oath. This is a personal decision made by Ajit Pawar, the NCP party is against this. A true worker of NCP would never join hands with BJP”.

