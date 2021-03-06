BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan Vows To Resign 'if Farmer's Land Is Snatched'; Protests Top 100 Days

As farmers' protest completed 100 days, Union Minister and Muzaffarnagar MP Sanjeev Balyan on Saturday assured that if a single farmer's land is taken away due to the Centre's laws, he will resign from his cabinet post and as an MP. Invoking Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) founder Mahendra Singh Tikait and former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh, Balyan said that the three agricultural laws have been enacted in accordance with their wishes. Farmers continue to protest at Delhi's borders - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur demanding a rollback of the laws as Centre-Farmer talks stall.

Balyan: 'Will resign if farmer's land taken'

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Sanjeev Balyan said, "If a single farmer's land is taken away by the new agricultural laws, I will resign from the post of Minister and MP. The three agricultural laws have been enacted in accordance with the wishes of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and Mahendra Singh Tikait". Balyan has faced severe backlash and boycott from the farmers as he had been elected to the Lok Sabha with the support of Rakesh Tikait - who now spearheads the farmers' agitation.

BJP reaches out, BKU boycotts

Worried over losing favour in the Jat community, BJP president J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah met with party leaders from Haryana, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh to tackle the growing dissent and the mahapanchayats being organised by khap panchayats (caste councils) in these states. After the meeting, Muzaffarnagar MP Sanjeev Balyan said that BJP leaders will be reaching out to khaps to remove misconceptions on Farm Laws and talk to UP government regarding sugarcane dues. Yogi government too has met with farmers' delegation from western Uttar Pradesh, assuring that their income will be doubled and they will "benefit of the new farm laws."

In response, BKU chief Naresh Tikait told farmers to boycott BJP leaders from Kisan Mahapanchayats. Addressing farmers in Muzaffarnagar, the senior Tikait brother and BKU chief said that anyone inviting BJP leaders to functions will have to send food for 100 people. His brother - Rakesh Tikait - has warned that 40 lakh tractors will soon march to Delhi and camp till the Centre rolls back the laws.

Who are the Tikaits?

Tikait's father - Mahendra Singh Tikait was a renown farm leader who did a 24-day gherao of the Meerut Commissionerate for increasing the official sugarcane price in 1987 and later a week-long rally of half-a-million farmers at New Delhi’s Boat Club lawns in October 1988. The Tikait family is also close to the RLD chief Chaudhary Ajit Singh and other Jat leaders including Indian National Lok Dal’s Abhay Singh Chautala and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party’s Hanuman Beniwal - all of whom have thrown their support behind Tikait. Tikait has contested in the 2007 UP Assembly elections from the Khatauli seat with Congress support and the 2014 Lok Sabha polls on a Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) ticket from Amroha - failing to win either. He was also instrumental in helping Balyan win Muzaffarnagar in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, defeating RLD's Ajit Singh - a decision which Tikait has regretted.

