BJP MP Saumitra Khan To File For Divorce From Wife Sujata Mondal Over Decision To Join TMC

Hours after Sujata Mondal Khan joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday noon, her husband Bishnupur Saumitra Khan, who is also a BJP MP, has said that he will send a divorce notice to her over the decision to join the Mamata Banerjee-led faction. Terming his wife's decision as a 'big mistake,' Saumitra has urged Sujata to drop his surname 'Khan' as she has chosen 'politics over family'. Sujata Mondal Khan was welcomed into the TMC on Monday in the run-up to the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections.

Addressing a press conference right after his wife joined the TMC, Bishnupur, who also heads the Bengal BJP Yuva Morcha, said, "The way the personal relationship dragged into politics, is wrong, we had 10 years of relationship. I joined BJP 2 years back and my wife had then supported me. What you have done for me I am thankful for that. Today you (wife) joined those who vandalised our house."

"I have asked my lawyers to file the divorce papers. If you have any demands let me know, will send you in the next 7 days. After I became the BJP Yuva Morcha President, she has been continuously been stating that she had not been given any post and that's what triggered the differences," he further added.

Sujata Mondal joins TMC

Couple of days after TMC stalwart Suvendu Adhikari joined the ranks of the saffron party, BJP MP Saumitra Khan's wife Sujata Mondal Khan joined the ruling TMC party in the presence of veteran TMC MP Saugata Roy and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh in Kolkata. Joining the Trinamool Congress, Sujata alleged that the BJP was trying to build its party by poaching corrupt leaders from the TMC. She claimed that there are six BJP leaders eyeing the Chief Ministerial seat and 13 others wanting to be the Deputy CM of West Bengal. “Yet there is no CM face of the BJP in the state,” she said.

TMC dealt with huge blow

After stepping down from office, Suvendu Adhikari officially quit the Trinamool party and on December 19 he joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Midnapore. Adhikari, who played a crucial role in the 2007 Nandigram agitation that helped bring Mamata Banerjee to power in West Bengal, holds influence in about 35 assembly constituencies in West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and Birbhum districts. Penning an open letter hours before appearing on the stage with Home Minister Amit Shah, Suvendu Adhikari said that Trinamool has betrayed the party's ideals. Slamming the Trinamool, he said that a "deep rot and malaise" has set in the party. Along with Adhikari, 23 other grassroots leaders joined the saffron party - bolstering its chances in the 2021 Bengal elections.

