BJP MP Claims No Unemployment In Gujarat; Congress Hits Back With Data

BJP MP Rambhai Mokariya on Tuesday claimed that there was no unemployment in Gujarat and in fact there was a manpower shortage.

It evoked a strong reaction from the opposition Congress which said the Rajya Sabha member from the state should check the ground reality.

Speaking at a Rozgar Mela (employment fair) here, Mokariya said people think of only government jobs as employment.

"Today, we do not get a maid for our house, labourers on our farms or peons and managers in our offices. Because everyone is engaged in private employment. But they will consider themselves as employed only when they get a government job. In reality, there is a crisis of manpower," he said.

"Despite this situation, opposition parties claim there is unemployment. But in reality, there is no unemployment," Mokariya added.

Later, talking to reporters, he said several malls and commercial complexes have come up in Rajkot in the last ten years but they are facing staff shortages.

"There is no unemployment on the ground. Congress and other parties make it an issue using unemployment figures of some NGOs. In reality, we have to hire people from states like Uttar Pradesh and tribal belts to work in Gujarat," the BJP MP said.

Countering his claim, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi shared some data and said he should check the situation on the ground before making such claims.

"In Gujarat, nearly 32,000 posts of government school teachers are still vacant. Nearly 45 to 50 per cent of posts are vacant in several government departments and universities. Youths are not getting jobs despite clearing competitive exams," he said.

"More than 50 per cent of factories are on the verge of shutting down, so even private jobs are not available. Since there is no employment, rural people are forced to migrate to cities," said Doshi.