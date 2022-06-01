BJP MP Says 'there Is Only One Party To Join' As Sourav Ganguly's Post Sparks Speculation

In a cryptic tweet, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said that he is planning to start something that will probably help a lot of people. His post has given rise to speculations that 'Dada', who is marking 30 years in cricket, will join politics. Jagannath Sarkar, a BJP MP from West Bengal's Ranaghat, said that the former India cricket team captain will join the saffron party.

BJP MP Jagganath Sarkar says 'there is only one party to join', as Sourav Ganguly sets speculation coursing with his statement on 'starting something today'; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/bbyaMwOij9 pic.twitter.com/LpTbcsHOCn — Republic (@republic) June 1, 2022

"Dada has shared the post so he will be joining politics. He will join BJP. Why would he join TMC? There is no question of Ganguly joining TMC as the party's leaders are going to jail in corruption cases," said Sarkar.

Sourav Ganguly Says He's 'Starting Something Today'

Sourav Ganguly took to his Twitter handle and said that he is keen to start something new after giving 30 years to cricket. He also sought the support of people before starting the new chapter of his life.

Sourav Ganguly's full post reads:

"2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, Cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today. Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life."

Sourav Ganguly had previously said 'politics is not bad'

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami in 2021, Sourav Ganguly had hinted that he may enter politics, stating that this career was 'not bad.' The 49-year-old had said then, "I always give respect because I want to be respected as well. Politics is not bad. We have had the greatest leaders in our country, who run the country, who influence our population. Why should politics be bad? Good people should be in politics because they actually decide your life. I don't make decisions in a hurry, I think it through."