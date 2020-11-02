BJP MP Says TRS' KTR Is Afraid Of Losing Dubbaka By-poll; 'he's Having Sleepless Nights'

Just a day ahead of Dubbaka by-polls, BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Sunday attacked TRS leader KT Rama Rao saying that he is scared to lose. This response by the BJP MP came after Rama Rao a few days ago had accused BJP of 'laying siege' to the government office. The TRS leader had said, 'BJP has called for a siege of a government office.'

READ | MP Bypolls: Police To Offer Comprehensive Security Cover To Voters In Chambal Division

'KT Rama Rao fears losing Dubbaka by-polls'

Dharmapuri Arvind told ANI, "KT Rama Rao is having sleepless nights as he is scared of defeat in Dubbaka by-election. KT Rama Rao should have clarity about whether he is taking up an administrative issue or a party affair. He in his press meet said that BJP has called for a siege of DGP office or Pragati Bhavan or Telangana Bhavan. So his sources are so pathetic that they do not know where the BJP has planned for a siege."

READ | Telangana: TRS Says 'BJP Is Fearing Defeat'; Accuses Party Of Creating Violence

While speaking to ANI about the allegations, Dharmapuri Arvind said that the TRS leader is currently having sleepless nights. Arvind also advised that Rama Rao should decide if he is taking up an administrative issue or a party affair. Slamming TRS leader's allegations, BJP leader said that his sources are so 'pathetic' that they are not even aware of where the BJP has planned for a siege.

Clarifying that BJP has not planned any siege, Arvind said that he along his team is 'happily focussing' on the upcoming Dubbaka elections. He said, 'we do not have any intention to gherao and waste our time'. Telangana BJP President also said that as of now, Rama Rao being the working president of TRS should be more concerned about his party's 'pathetic situation' and the way it is going to lose in upcoming Dubbaka by-polls.

READ | Telangana Facing Alarming Floods, Congress Pins Blame On TRS And Lake-encroachment

Dubbaka by-polls

Dubbaka is a municipal town in the Medak district of Telangana and it is one of the 10 constituencies in the district. As Dubbaka goes to polls on November 3, it has been witnessing vigorous campaigning by the parties which are contesting by-polls to claim the reins of the constituency after the sudden demise of TRS leader Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy.

Since the beginning of the election campaigns, TRS has been very confident of getting a comfortable victory in the constituency. As part of the election campaign strategy, the party has fielded Reddy's widow Sujatha in the hope of gaining strong sympathy from the voters. Congress party has fielded Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, the son of the late former minister Cheruku Muthyam Reddy and on the other hand, BJP has nominated Raghunandan Rao.

READ | Rajasthan Bypolls: LS Speaker Om Birla Casts His Vote In Kota During The Second Phase

(With ANI inputs)