BJP MP Seeks No-confidence Motion Against Shashi Tharoor For Tweets Against Republic TV

Condemning Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's tweets against some news channels and their advertisers - including Republic TV, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has written to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla a letter seeking to move a no-confidence motion on Monday, a first in Indian Parliament history. Calling Tharoor's behaviour unparliamentary and illegal, Dubey has also asked to be nominated to some other committee. Dubey is currently a part of Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology - which is headed by Tharoor.

TRP Scam: Mumbai police, Maha govt contradict Param Bir Singh, admit Republic not in FIR

Dubey moves no-confidence motion

Since the conduct of Dr. Tharoor has now become incorrigible, I - being a public representative for the third consecutive time - feel pained and, therefore,requested speaker @ombirlakota ji to kindly consider nominating me to some other Committee . pic.twitter.com/BIYiYLDnH1 — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) October 19, 2020

Tanishq now gets big support from advertising bodies over 'baseless & irrelevant' attack

Tharoor's controversial tweets

On Sunday, the Thiruvananthapuram MP on a rant regarding Republic TV and another media house - naming its advertisers - which include India's top brands. Commenting over the debate around the 'Tanishq ad' and brand-funding, he alleged why the above-mentioned brands 'fund hatred'. Citing the example of Bajaj who has 'blacklisted certain channels' from funding, he claimed that corporates have the "same moral and social duties as individuals". Tharoor had slammed Tanishq for revoking the controversial ad which displayed 'Hindu-Muslim unity'.

'One chargesheeted MP to another...': Swamy unsparing as Karti asks Tharoor about TRPs

Tanishq ad backlash & support

These tweets come after Tanishq revoked its 43-second ad for its 'Ekatvam campaign' which showed a Hindu pregnant woman getting a 'Godhbharai' shower by her Muslim mother-in-law. When enraged people Twitter accused Tanishq of 'Love Jihad' and Tanish staff received threats, the Tata company revoked the ad. Several persons on Twitter condemned Tanishq for caving in to trolls.

"We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff," the statement said. The idea behind the Ekatvam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness," said Tanishq.

Top advertising bodies have come out in the support of the jewellery brand and have issued statements stating the commercial "is not derogatory to any individual, organisation or religion". "Such baseless and irrelevant attack on creative expression is extremely concerning," The Advertising Club said in a statement. The Indian chapter of the International Advertising Association described the events that led to the withdrawal of the Tanishq advertisement as "very unfortunate", and demanded action from the government against what it called "intimidating behaviour".

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally crosses 75-lakh mark; active cases below 8 lakhs