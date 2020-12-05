BJP MP Subramanian Swamy Opines On Farmers' Protest, Wants Centre To Take Softer Stand

Opining on the ongoing farmers' protest, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has said that Centre should take a softer stance on the issue as MSP is a vital thing. He said that the three farm laws were passed in "haste" and added that the Centre has made it a prestige issue. "I am for reforms in agriculture but when this bill came it was passed in great haste, without consulting anybody."

Swamy continued, "MSP is a vital thing. When you are framing the rules then include it. I think we should listen to the farmers. The government should take a soft position on the entire issue and not make it an issue of prestige like they are now doing."

Bharat Bandh on Dec 8

Upping the ante, farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws on Friday announced a Bharat bandh on December 8 and threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government does not accept their demands.This hardening of stand came ahead of the fifth round of talks with the government.

Addressing a press conference later, one of the leaders Gurnam Singh Chadoni said if the Centre on Saturday does not accept their demand of repealing the three farm laws, they will intensify their agitation. He said that farmers will protest against the central government and corporate houses and burn their effigies on Saturday, adding that on December 7, sportspersons will return their medals in solidarity with the farmers. "In our meeting today, we have decided to give a Bharat bandh call on December 8 during which we will also occupy all toll plazas," said Harinder Singh Lakhwal, general secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Union. "We have planned to block all roads leading to Delhi in the coming days if the farm laws are not scrapped," he added.

5th round of talks with farmers on December 5

On Thursday, the fourth round of talks between the Centre and the farmers' unions concluded without any significant progress. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar announced that they would meet again at 2 pm on December 5. Besides him, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce Som Parkash represented the Centre in the deliberations.

Revealing that the discussion took place in a good atmosphere, Tomar stated that the Union government is willing to discuss the unions' objections pertaining to points such as strengthening the APMC, regulating the private Mandis, dispute resolution and apprehensions over the MSP. Moreover, he exuded confidence of the two sides reaching a consensus on Saturday. On the other hand, the farmer unions remained steadfast in their demand for the repeal of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

