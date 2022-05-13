In a key development in the ongoing language row, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi has launched a series of attacks on Tamil Nadu Education Minister K Ponmudy after the latter's 'Hindi speakers sell Pani Puri' remark. BJP's Sushil Modi has defended the Hindi language adding that no one will impose Hindi on any state but it is one of the official languages of India and hence deserves respect. Remembering Mahatma Gandhi's work for the Hindi language, BJP leader Sushil Modi added that Bapu formed a committee with a motive to promote the Hindi language in Tamil Nadu.

The BJP leader further stated that people from the South have had no issues with the language but the parties with 'DMK's ideology' are trying to stir an unnecessary controversy for petty politics. BJP's Sushil Modi concluded his statement by demanding the resignation of the Tamil Nadu Minister.

Sushil Modi said, "Lakhs of people in Tamil Nadu speak Hindi. The Minister should have refrained from passing such comments just for politics. No one is imposing Hindi, it is India's official language."

'Hindi Speakers Sell Pani Puri': Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy

On May 13, Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy sparked a huge uproar by arguing against Hindi being a compulsory language. K Ponmudy claimed that the state administration was committed to implementing a two-language system while speaking at a convocation event at Bharathiar University in Coimbatore. The state's Education Minister explained that the two languages were English, which is an international language, and Tamil, which is a local language.

He said, "A lot of people say that if you speak Hindi, you'll get jobs. Have you got jobs? Go see in Coimbatore, or anywhere, only those selling Pani puri, all those people are the ones speaking in Hindi..."

'What is the need for another language?', Ponmudy further asked, and presented another ideology. The Tamil Nadu Education Minister said, "A person gets made two doors, one big door, and another one small. When asked, he says that the big door is for the cat, and the small one is for the rat... But the question is - When the door is already made for the cat, through which even the mouse can go, why another..."

