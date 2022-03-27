BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Cycles For 75 Kms To Promote Awareness On Fitness; Watch

In a key development, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya cycled for 75 kms, from Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru to Kolar, marking the 'Cycle 2 Freedom Ride' initiative to commemorate the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.' Tejasvi Surya was accompanied by Kolar MP, S Muniswamy, who joined the rally from the border of Konar. Earlier in August 2021, the Bengaluru South MP, marking the commencement of the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav,' partook in a cycle rally in the challenging high altitude terrain of Leh, Ladakh.

The cycle rally, flagged off at 7 am, saw impressive participation from the local community with 450 riders, who took about 5 hours to reach Konar. In all, 750 riders partook, comprising 350 riders, who joined in the journey as a part of the 'Cycle 2 Freedom' event, as mentioned in the press release from Tejasvi Surya.

Emphasising the significance of the 'Cycle 2 Freedom' ride, Tejasvi Surya said, "India's sporting culture and fitness lifestyle have undergone a sea of change under Modi's leadership. Be it the World Yoga Day, Fit India Movement or the Olympics campaign, the Government has encouraged community participation in making its sporting ecosystem flourish. The Cycle 2 Freedom ride is an event which brings the community together and encourages citizens to stay fit, healthy and active,"

Bengaluru is leading India's fitness journey. More than 750 cyclists joined me as we started the #Cycle2Freedom 75 km ride to Kolar marking #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav.



Glad to see participation of young men & women in large numbers!

Apart from Surya and Muniswamy, the rally had in attendance, Dr KY Venkatesh, a Padma Shri awardee for his work in promoting Para Sports; Anand, a para-athlete who has won numerous laurels for India. The event was also streamed live on Surya's social media platforms.

Urging more people to join the movement for fitness, Kolar MP Muniswamy said, "The event is expected to bring in positive impact on our society and act as a medium of encouragement to citizens. Cycling comes with numerous health benefits, creating awareness about the same is important."

Notably, Surya had earlier organised a Tejasvi Surya Football Cup event for over 250 teams. Moreover, he encouraged citizens to take up an Olympian sport and train and rally for the respective teams under the 'Be Like An Olympian' campaign. A 'MP Surya Sports Utsava' is also in the works for the citizens to partake in the 8 most popular sports.

IMAGE : ANI