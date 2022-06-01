BJP MP Thakor Says 'would Like Population Control Bill In Parliament's Monsoon Session'

BJP leader and Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha Jugal Thakor expressed on Wednesday that the Population Control Bill should be discussed in the upcoming monsoon session. According to the BJP leader, the increase in population is inversely proportional to basic neccisities provided to the people. Jugal Thakor further said that he expoects that the bill will be presented in the coming session.

Jugal Thakor said, "If we do not control the increasing population then people will not get the place and the facilities which they should get. So, I would also like to have the Population Control Bill to come up in both the Houses of the Parliament in the coming session."

The BJP leader further expressed concerns about the growing population. Jugal Thakor said, "We are seeing in the country that we have reached a population of more than 135 crores and because of this, we are not able to provide the kind of facilities that we should be providing and the only reason behind it is the population of the country, which is huge and we have fewer resources. Due to this, people are also not getting uplifted."

Union Minister Pralhad Singh Patel again supported a bill on Population Control and citied that such bill will be soon introuced in the Parliament. In fact, a Rajya MP named Rakesh Sinha did brought a private member bill on Population Control previously.

Private member bill on population control in Rajya Sabha

In the previous session, MP Rakesh Sinha introduced a Private Member's bill in the Rajya Sabha on Population Control on February 4, 2022.

He said, "For the first time in Parliament, Bill on Population control is being discussed. Till now 40 members have introduced Bill on the question of population control and regulation. My conviction is that if a law is not framed to regulate population of the country there would be unchecked burden on the nation's recourses and unplanned growth of the population is going to create social, economic and also national problems. Therefore I consider that all political parties should submit on the question of population control and regulation. If the population is not controlled in the country, then the country may enter into many kinds of social stress which would turn out to be a major problem."