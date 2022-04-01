BJP MP Urges CM Yogi To Rename Farrukhabad To 'Panchal Nagar'; Cites Mahabharat Links

After Ayodhya and Allahabad, BJP has now raised the request to rename Farrukhabad district in Uttar Pradesh. On Friday, BJP MP Mukesh Rajput wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asking him to rename the region as Aparkashi or Panchal Nagar-- a reference to its mention in Mahabharata.

BJP wants Yogi govt to rename Farrukhabad

Citing the history of Panchal, the kingdom ruled by Pandava queen Draupadi's father Drupad, the BJP MP asserted that the history of Farrukhabad was very rich since the age of Puranas. The capital 'Kampil' held religious importance for both Hindus and Jains, he mentioned.

"The capital of King Drupad was Kampil, which is located in the district and where Draupadi’s 'swayamvar' had taken place. The Army of King Drupad used to reside in the Cantonment area. Today, there are two regimental centres--Rajput Regiment and Sikh LI," he said.

"The first Jain Teerthankar Rishabhadeva had delivered a sermon here. Sankissa is a world famous pilgrim place for the Buddhists. Countries like Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Thailand, Burma (Myanmar) and Japan have built big Baudh Viharas here," he added.

Mukesh Rajput also underlined the significance of the region to lord Shiva stating that like Kashi, 'Shivalayas' (temples of Lord Shiva) exist in every bylane, hence, this Farrukhabad is also called 'Aparkashi'.

"In 1714, Mughal ruler Farrukhsiyar changed the name of the city to Farrukhabad. Hence, you are requested that to revive the Indian culture, the name of Farrukhabad district should be changed to Panchal Nagar or Aparkashi," he wrote.

He further mentioned that the Nibkarori railway station-- named after Neeb Karori Baba, a Hindu guru and a devotee of Lord Hanuman was also located in the district. Neeb Karori Baba was a spiritual master of a number of Americans who travelled to India in the 1960s and 70s, he said.

Farrukhabad has links to Mahabharat era. Capital of king Drupada used to be here once & it used to be known as Panchala area. 'Swayamvar' of Draupadi took place there. Pandavas built a temple during 'agyatvas', it's still there: Mukesh Rajput, BJP MP from Farrukhabad, UP pic.twitter.com/xbCIAm53xo — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2022

Name changes under Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made three big-name changes in the state since forming his government in March 2017. Back in 2018, the first major decision was taken by changing Faizabad changed to Ayodhya, Allahabad to Prayagraj, and Farah Town station near Mathura and Mughalsarai junction to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

Yogi Adityanath has further proposed the names of several places for renaming. While addressing a rally in Goshamahal in Hyderabad he had said that BJP would rename Hyderabad 'Bhagyanagar' if voted to power. UP's Sultanpur, Mirzapur, Aligarh, Firozabad and Mainpuri are also on the list for a name change.