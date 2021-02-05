BJP MP Urges To Hold Discussion On 'global Conspiracy Against India' In LS Amid Farm Stir

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Friday gave notice to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to hold discussions over the global conspiracy to malign India over the farmers' protest. This development comes after a number of global celebrities waded into the protest against the three laws with their remarks in support of the farmers' protest.

Global celebrities, the likes of Pop Singer Rihanna, Climate change activist Greta Thunberg, US Vice President Kamala Harris's niece Meena Harris, Porn star Mia Khalifa, singer Jay Sean and other global celebrities made remarks in support of the farmers' protest.

Greta Thunberg shared a 'toolkit' which allegedly had the organised plan of 'Twitter storm' on February 4 and 5, and then solidarity messages by February 5 and 6, besides the Republic Day plot to carry out protests outside the Indian embassies across the world. Just an hours later, the toolkit was deleted and an updated toolkit with certain omissions was posted by Greta Thunberg. In what many alleged it to be a pre-planned conspiracy to tarnish the image of the nation by extending support to the farmers' protest, Greta Thunberg mistakenly shared a 'toolkit' which had the organised plan on how to intensify the stir globally, besides the Republic Day plot to carry out protests outside the Indian embassies across the world. Just an hours after Greta posted the toolkit, she deleted it and posted an updated toolkit with certain omissions.

The outdated 'toolkit' and the current one both provided a list of "urgent actions" as well as "prior actions". The former has a timeline: A 'Twitter storm' on 4 and 5 February; solidarity photo or video message by 5 and 6 February; contacting government representatives to ask them to take action; signing online petitions; and divesting from Adani, Ambani enterprises.

The list of "prior actions "included a ‘Digital Strike’ with the hashtag 'Ask India Why' and asks the readers to tag @PMOIndia, @nstomar (Minister of Agriculture & Farmer Welfare), the heads of other nations, and international bodies like the IMF, WTO, FAO, World Bank. However, in the updated 'toolkit', all the dates and instructions given for the activities prior to January 26 have been removed besides the omission of the names of Ambani and Adani. Also, the call for 'Twitter storm' did not find mention in the updated 'toolkit'

'This India will push back'

Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday came down heavily on the statements by these foreign entities over India's farmer protests, asserting that such 'motivated campaigns will never succeed'. Jaishankar remarked that India today possessed the self-confidence to hold on its own, averring that 'this India will push back' against such attempts to target the nation. He also shared the hashtags put forward by the Ministry of External Affairs to counter the propaganda.

The (MEA), prior to Jaishankar's response, issued a statement and said that before rushing to comment on such matters, it urges that facts are ascertained and proper understanding of issues at hand be undertaken. "Temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," MEA statement said.

Several Indian celebrities and politicians spoke out against the unwarranted statements made by the foreign entities, urging the nation to stay united amid attempts to divide. The ministry has used hashtags - #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

The Delhi Police on Thursday filed an unnamed FIR against the creators of a "toolkit" which was shared by Greta Thunberg and others on Twitter in connection with the farmers' protest. Delhi Police stated that the 'toolkit' aimed to wage a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India".

The case against unnamed persons has been registered on charges of criminal conspiracy, sedition and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code, Special CP (Crime) Praveer Ranjan said on Thursday. ANI citing Police sources said on Friday that Delhi Police is going to seek help of Google to identify the location from where the 'toolkit' shared by Greta Thunberg was made and uploaded on the social media platform.

