BJP MP Vijaypal Tomar Slams Rakesh Tikait Over 'changing Stances' On Farm Laws

Taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait for taking a 'U-turn' on the ongoing farmers' protest, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP and former President of Rashtriya Kisan Morcha, Vijaypal Singh Tomar said that Tikait has been changing his stance over the protests against farm laws over time. Speaking to ANI, Tomar said Tikait had earlier praised the Farmers' Produce Trade Commerce Bill, 2020 calling it beneficial for the farmers.

"He also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling the 27-year-old dream of his father. But then, he changed his stand and joined the protest against these laws", the BJP MP added. Further welcoming the decision of suspending the farmers' ongoing protests, Vijaypal Tomar said that the government will find more ways for helping the farmers.

Tomar's remarks came shortly after the protesting farmers announced about suspending their year-long agitation. The farmers made the announcement on December 9 and further added that they would vacate the protest sites on December 11. Speaking on the same, farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni also said that the farmers have decided to suspend our agitation. "We could resume our agitation if the promises are not met", he added.

SKM receives official letter from Centre over accepting pending demands of farmers

Earlier on Thursday, the central government in a formal letter to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) agreed to accept all the pending demands of the farmers which includes the promise of forming a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) followed by the withdrawal of police cases against the protesting farmers.

Accepting the formal letter from the Centre, the SKM also announced suspending its agitation further informing that the farmers will head home on December 11. This was also confirmed by the SKM's core committee member Balbir Singh Rajewal at a press conference stating that "This is not the end as the movement is just suspended. We have decided to meet again on January 15."

Apart from that, farmers are also likely to out victory marches on December 11.

