BJP MP Virendra Singh Directs Authorities To Organise Hymns In Temples, Arrange Musical Instruments In Ballia

BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast has directed officials that arrangements should be made to organise hymns in temples and also arrange musical instruments, authorities said on Monday.

The MP from Ballia has directed that all the small and big temples located in the municipal council in the district be surveyed, and arrangements be made for the hymns (bhajan-kirtan) and for arranging musical instruments, the district information department said.

Mast in his directives sent to the officials on Sunday, also said that if there is any difficulty in organising 'bhajan-kirtan' in temples and arranging musical instruments, then the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) funds can be used for that purpose.

