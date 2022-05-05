BJP MP Vows To Not Allow Raj Thackeray Enter Ayodhya; 'He Must Apologise To North Indians'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, on Thursday, said that he will not allow Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray to enter Ayodhya. The statement comes as the MNS chief, during the initial years of the party's formation, had made several distasteful remarks against the migrants from the North Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He had accused them of spoiling Maharashtrian culture.

BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh said, "We've been watching since 2008, they brought to the fore the issue of 'Marathi Manush', 80% of contribution to Mumbai's development is of those who aren't from the city. They should rectify their mistake."

"He must apologise to North Indians lest I won't allow him to enter Ayodhya. I have requested UP CM Yogi Adityanath as well not to meet him until he seeks an apology," he added.

We've been watching since 2008, they brought to the fore the issue of 'Marathi Manush', 80% of contribution to Mumbai's development is of those who aren't from the city. They should rectify their mistake: BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh on MNS chief Raj Thackeray visit to Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/GLFINFsI8I — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 5, 2022

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader also wrote, "Will not allow Raj Thackeray, who humiliates North Indians, to enter the border of Ayodhya Before coming to Ayodhya, Raj Thackeray should apologize to all North Indians with folded hands."

The MNS chief is set to visit Ayodhya on June 5 in order to seek the darshan of Lord Ram. During a press conference in Pune, Thackeray said, "On June 5, I will visit Ayodhya for darshan along with MNS volunteers. I also appeal to others to come to Ayodhya."

When he was asked about the purpose of his visit, he stated that he has not traveled out for a long time.

"So many kar sevaks lost their lives for the Ram temple. And due to the Supreme Court and central government, the Ram temple is being established there. So I want to go there at its initial stage of construction. Later, once the temple gets ready, everybody will visit it again," the politician explained.

Raj Thackeray's remarks against North Indians

During the initial years of the formation of his party, MNS, Thackeray not only made a few unpleasing remarks but also questioned the loyalty of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan towards Maharashtra. He had said that Bachchan gained "fame and popularity" in Mumbai, however, he showed more interest in his native UP.

Continuing with the remarks, he also blamed North Indians for the growing unemployment in several cities, including Nashik. The MNS head further termed the Chhath Puja celebration by North Indians a "drama and a show of arrogance".